Sisters Have A Sleepover With... Their Tiny Baby Donkey?! | The Dodo Little But Fierce

I have always had a tremendous amount of respect for mothers. I love my mom more than anything, and I am grateful for her ferocious protectiveness over myself and my brothers, her loyalty, and her ability to always put her children first. I have been lucky enough to employ someone, Jessica Larsen, for four years who has two children. Jessica worked until the day she gave birth with her second child. Throughout her entire pregnancy, I do not remember her complaining. She always showed up to work and did whatever she had to do, oftentimes working long hours.