Our All-Star team, Part 1

Major League Baseball pauses this week for its annual All-Star Game. Well, almost annual. There was last year’s pandemic-shortened season that skipped the observance. Baseball is back this year, though, and so are we with our own All-Star teams. Today we recognize nine heavy-hitters in the Southwest and Southside delegation to the General Assembly. On Wednesday, we’ll have a line-up of nine other All-Stars who aren’t in our delegation to Richmond.