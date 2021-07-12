Cancel
Our All-Star team, Part 1

Cover picture for the articleMajor League Baseball pauses this week for its annual All-Star Game. Well, almost annual. There was last year’s pandemic-shortened season that skipped the observance. Baseball is back this year, though, and so are we with our own All-Star teams. Today we recognize nine heavy-hitters in the Southwest and Southside delegation to the General Assembly. On Wednesday, we’ll have a line-up of nine other All-Stars who aren’t in our delegation to Richmond.

