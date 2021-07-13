Blue Bell Drops New Flavor for National Ice Cream Month

This Sunday, July 18, is National Ice Cream Day, and what better way to cool off on a hot summer day than with a scoop of delicious refreshing ice cream. Whether it's store-bought ice cream, homemade, or visiting an ice cream store in Texarkana, you can bet it will put a smile on your face. There's just something really special about ice cream that seems to always put you in a better mood depending on your day. Back in my day, there weren't many flavors to choose from, now the possibilities are endless with so many combinations that will make your head spin and your tongue tingle.