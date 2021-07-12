Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

MNDOT Multiple-Culvert Project Along Highway 210 Advances

By Steve Tanko
Posted by 
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A wide-ranging project to replace multiple box culverts along Highway 210 recently had a public meeting - one of the early steps in the process towards the eventual work that's scheduled on 2023. During that virtual meeting on June 30, the general public had the opportunity to learn more about the scope of the work and the impacts projected to occur.

squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
858
Followers
2K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mndot#Minnesota River#Automobile#Mndot#Noaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Business
News Break
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Russell, KYHerald-Dispatch

Russell highway reduced to one lane as project continues

RUSSELL, Ky. — U.S. 23 has been reduced to one lane in each direction near the bridge connecting Russell, Kentucky, and Ironton as part of a $20.6 million viaduct replacement project, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Two of the four lanes were closed to traffic Wednesday afternoon. As many...
Trafficabc12.com

MDOT launches pilot project to bundle local bridge projects and cut costs

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - With hundreds of bridges across Michigan, local agencies have their hands full trying to keep all of them at a good rating. The Michigan Department of Transportation is launching a new pilot program that could help address the issue of the aging infrastructure and keep the price tag a little more reasonable by bundling projects for local agencies.
Wilmington, NCcoastalreview.org

Transportation planning group votes no on toll bridge

The Cape Fear region’s transportation planning group said no to working with the state Department of Transportation and an unnamed firm on a private-public partnership to replace the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge with a toll bridge. Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization board members voted in a 7-5 vote to...
Cook, MNcook.mn.us

Culvert Project Starting This Week on the Cramer Rd

July 27, 2021 – A culvert project is scheduled to begin on Wednesday July 28 on CSAH 1 (Cramer Road) the Cook County Highway Department announced today. Culvert replacement is scheduled at Fredenberg Creek, located 2 miles west of Hwy 61, with traffic rerouted to a one-lane bypass. Work hours are 7:00 am until 7:00 pm Monday through Friday, with completion expected around mid-August. Motorists can expect delays of up to 30 minutes and are asked to obey all signage. The highway department appreciates your patience as we work on these infrastructure improvements. Contact: County Highway Engineer Robert Hass at (218) 387-3695, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Engineering Tech. Supervisor Randy Roberts at (218) 264-9046, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Jackson, MImichigan.gov

Update: US-127/M-50 (West Avenue) ramp to I-94 in Jackson closed beginning Thursday

Update: US-127/M-50 (West Avenue) ramp to I-94 in Jackson closed beginning Thursday. Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the southbound US-127/M-50 ramp to westbound I-94 in Jackson for rebuilding. This work is part of MDOT's ongoing $120 million investment to...
Gladstone, MIWLUC

Highway project in Gladstone begins Aug. 9

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $475,000 to repair part of the main highway in Delta County. The funds will be used for concrete pavement repairs, shoulder aggregate, and pavement markings on about 2 miles of US-2/US-41/M-35 from Lakeshore Drive north to the CN/WC Railroad overpass in Gladstone.
Eau Claire, WILeader-Telegram

Highway T project starts next week

EAU CLAIRE — A busy rural highway on Eau Claire's north side will be undergoing resurfacing for most of August. Construction on Highway T (North Clairemont Avenue) between the North Crossing and County Line Road will begin Thursday, Aug. 5, and is expected to wrap up in late August. The...
Townville, PATitusville Herald

Townville selects contractor, moves forward on culvert project

TOWNVILLE — At a special meeting Monday night, the Townville Borough council opened seven sealed bids, and awarded the project to the lowest bidder, for the replacement of the West Freemont Street Culvert No.1. According to the council, this was the first bid opening for the borough in 25 years.
Alamance County, NCTimes-News

Multiple road construction projects planned in Alamance County

Two different road construction projects are planned for this week and next in Alamance County. The first project is the installation of an all-way stop at the intersection of N.C. 49 and Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road. The work is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday and should finish by 3 p.m., weather permitting.
Glenwood, MNPope County Tribune

Progress update issued for overpass work, Highway 29 culvert work

Year one construction of the Hwy 29 overpass just north of Glenwood has officially started. Crews are focused this year on Highway 55 and 160th Street, and work is currently underway to prep the work zone, including pavement removals. This is the first step in the list of steps it will take to realign Highway 55, reconstruct 160th Street and build the roundabout at the Highway 55/160th Street intersection.
Jackson, MIwitl.com

MDOT, Please Make The Shirley Drive Project In Jackson Quick

Look, I totally get these major summer road projects take time and we all have to deal with it at some point, but PLEASE, make this one on Shirley Drive in Jackson quick. I'm not going to lie, I don't think I ever really knew that road even existed until I moved back to Jackson and realized it is one of the best shortcuts to get to my house from in town so I can avoid the other construction traffic.
Bemidji, MNredlakenationnews.com

Highway 2 improvement project completed near Bemidji

Bemidji, Minn. – The U.S. Highway 2 improvement project between Bemidji and Wilton has been completed. It began on May 10 and features several roadway and safety improvements. Reduced Conflict Intersection. MnDOT received safety funding from the Highway Safety Improvement Program to build Reduced Conflict Intersections, also known as J-turns,...
Eagle Lake, MNKEYC

MnDOT: Highway 60 detour delayed for ‘at least another week’

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is again delaying the removal of the Highway 60 detour between Eagle Lake and Elysian. The agency says the detour will remain in place for about another week, weather permitting, due to drainage issues. MnDOT had originally anticipated to remove...
Maine Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Maine looks to protect wetlands to offset highway project

HOLDEN, Maine (AP) — Maine officials have proposed preserving more than 1,600 acres of wetlands to help offset the environmental impact of a highway construction project that has drawn criticism. The Holden wetlands would serve as an offset for the impact of the construction of a 6-mile connector between Interstate...
Marshall, MNMarshall Independent

MnDOT gives updates on Highway 19 reconstruction

MARSHALL — It now looks like a reconstruction of Minnesota Highway 19 in Marshall planned to start in 2025 will take more than one construction season, Minnesota Department of Public Safety representatives said Wednesday. More information on how the construction might be broken into phases over 2025 and 2026 isn’t...
Tehama County, CAPosted by
Corning Observer

Tehama County Highway 32 paving project underway

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans District 2), in conjunction with Dig It Construction, Inc., is preparing to begin work on the Potato Patch Overlay Project on State Route (Highway) 32 in Tehama County. The $1 million project will replace asphalt concrete surfacing via dig outs and place a thin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy