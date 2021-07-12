MNDOT Multiple-Culvert Project Along Highway 210 Advances

July 27, 2021 – A culvert project is scheduled to begin on Wednesday July 28 on CSAH 1 (Cramer Road) the Cook County Highway Department announced today. Culvert replacement is scheduled at Fredenberg Creek, located 2 miles west of Hwy 61, with traffic rerouted to a one-lane bypass. Work hours are 7:00 am until 7:00 pm Monday through Friday, with completion expected around mid-August. Motorists can expect delays of up to 30 minutes and are asked to obey all signage. The highway department appreciates your patience as we work on these infrastructure improvements. Contact: County Highway Engineer Robert Hass at (218) 387-3695, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Engineering Tech. Supervisor Randy Roberts at (218) 264-9046, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.