Blue Bell Drops New Flavor for National Ice Cream Month

By Aaron Zytle (AZ)
Kiss 103.1 FM
 15 days ago
1) Blue Bell has a new flavor of ice cream to share with us for National Ice Cream Month. 2) How did I not know it was National Ice Cream Month?. I'm usually in the know about these type of things. In fact, I'm the kind of guy who celebrates these types of fake national holidays. National Taco Day? I celebrate it religiously. National Pizza Day? Without a doubt. National Margarita Day? I can celebrate that one for two or three days in a row.

mykiss1031.com

Kiss 103.1 FM

Temple, TX
103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

