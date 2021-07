North Dakota health officials on Monday confirmed 27 new cases of COVID-19 from just 424 tests processed Sunday. The positivity rate of 6.43% calculated by the Health Department is one of the higher figures in a while, and the 14-day rolling average test positivity rate climbed to 2.27%. That's within the target range of less than 5%, but the 14-day average has been climbing steadily this month. It's nearly double what it was two weeks ago.