Mexico: 68 activists, 43 journalists killed since late 2018

In 2018, the world was horrified to learn that the Saudi journalist and political dissident Jamal Khashoggi was brutally assassinated and dismembered at his country’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Released earlier this year, a report by US intelligence agencies concluded that the assassination was personally authorized by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who continues to deny any direct involvement. Two months after the gruesome murder in 2018, an associate of Khashoggi, Montreal-based Saudi dissident Omar Abdulaziz, filed a lawsuit against the Israeli spyware company NSO Group, claiming that it helped Saudi intelligence services hack his mobile phone device to spy on his communications with the slain journalist. The case brought increased attention to the surveillance firm, which has faced multiple accusations of enabling oppressive regimes worldwide to target journalists, dissenting government officials, and human rights activists.