NBA’s Biggest Sneakerhead PJ Tucker ‘Finals’ Sneaker Rotation Includes $60K Nike Air Mag

The sneaker world simply can’t get enough of PJ Tucker’s sneaker rotation. So much so, he’s taken the reigns as the NBA’s biggest sneakerhead and stretched his lead so far that there’s no one within a country mile of his rotation. The Milwaukee Buck revealed he has collected nearly 5,000 pairs of sneakers, in a video in partnership with eBay and he’s pulled out one of his rarest pairs for the NBA finals. Grabbing a tunnel picture before game 2 of the NBA Finals rocking a pair of the illustrious, sought after, and super expensive, Nike Air Mag (AU$67,000). But it’s not just his off-court – NBA tunnel selection – that has sneakerheads dying of thirst.