A lengthy rebuild for the Chicago Cubs? Not so fast, says Jed Hoyer

Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has made it pretty clear the team will be focusing on the future for the remainder of 2021. This will include trading veterans, possibly including “core” pieces, and looking to get future assets in return. How much of the team will be traded away will be seen within the next few weeks. Regardless, Hoyer has stated he does not plan this to be like the Theo Epstein rebuild he helped coordinate in 2012.