Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

A lengthy rebuild for the Chicago Cubs? Not so fast, says Jed Hoyer

By Alexander Patt
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has made it pretty clear the team will be focusing on the future for the remainder of 2021. This will include trading veterans, possibly including “core” pieces, and looking to get future assets in return. How much of the team will be traded away will be seen within the next few weeks. Regardless, Hoyer has stated he does not plan this to be like the Theo Epstein rebuild he helped coordinate in 2012.

cubbiescrib.com

Comments / 1

FanSided

FanSided

115K+
Followers
306K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Theo Epstein
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Nico Hoerner
Person
Jed Hoyer
Person
Ed Howard
Person
Craig Kimbrel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBkentsterling.com

Kyle Schwarber goes bombs away as Cubs owner Tom Ricketts counts the pennies he saved by letting him go

Kyle Schwarber has hit 15 home runs in his last 16 games. Fifteen homers is a lot in 16 games, which is 10% of a season. Prorated over an entire season, Schwarber would total an astronomical 150 home runs. That’s a more slow-pitch softball number of dingers than baseball. Schwarber’s success pleases me because he is a really nice guy and graduate of Indiana University. That the former Chicago Cub is doing all this damage since June 12th as a Washington National has me more than a little disturbed.
MLBcubsinsider.com

The Rundown: Hendricks Trade Could Accelerate Retool, Schwarber Still Connected to Cubs Fans, Alonso Wins Derby, Mancini a Hero

“Woah, we’re halfway there, livin’ on a prayer. Take my hand, we’ll make it I swear.” – Bon Jovi, Livin’ On a Prayer. Though Jed Hoyer has yet to make a midseason trade, it almost feels like Kris Bryant, Javier Báez, and Anthony Rizzo are already gone. Rumors abound regarding the Cubs’ big three and it’s just too bad we’ve heard nary a peep about potential trades involving Ian Happ, Jake Arrieta, Zach Davies, and Eric Sogard. In fact, that quartet may well represent the team’s star power come July 31. Yikes, you thought things were bad now.
NFLBleed Cubbie Blue

Will Jed Hoyer trade all the Cubs’ core players this week?

We are four days and a few hours from MLB’s trade deadline, which is set for this Friday, July 30 at 3 p.m. CT. The Cubs have 10 players on their active roster who will be free agents after 2021: Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, Zach Davies, Matt Duffy, Rex Brothers, Adam Morgan, Dan Winkler, Robinson Chirinos and Ryan Tepera. Also on the active roster with 2022 options and/or buyouts: Andrew Chafin, Craig Kimbrel and Jake Marisnick. Free agents in the organization, either in the minor leagues or on the injured list: Jake Arrieta, Kyle Ryan and Jose Lobaton.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs: Jed Hoyer should listen on Kyle Hendricks, Willson Contreras

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Yes, the Chicago Cubs are in action again Wednesday, but the only story on anyone’s mind is the upcoming trade deadline and the endless stream of Cubs rumors. The obvious decisions are there in the form of Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel, but to really maximize the return at the deadline, Jed Hoyer should listen to calls on some controllable assets, too.
MLBPosted by
Forbes

Chicago Cubs’ Jed Hoyer At Crossroad With Bryant, Baez, Rizzo

Kyle Schwarber wasn’t quite as productive as Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo but he connected with the Cubs’ fans at about the same level. Yet there was surprisingly little gnashing of teeth in Wrigleyville when Jed Hoyer non-tendered Schwarber last fall. It was as if the party crowd...
MLBbleachernation.com

Mets Could Be the One Team Pushing for Kris Bryant, But All of Bryant, Báez, and Rizzo Might Stick Past the Deadline

We know the Chicago Cubs are planning to sell this month, and we know that certain of their pitchers will have significant enough value on the market to get moved. But what we don’t know is whether the Cubs will actually trade any of their three long-time stars, each of whom is an outgoing free agent after this year: Kris Bryant, Javy Báez, and Anthony Rizzo.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

4 Cubs who need to be traded out of town before deadline

The Chicago Cubs are going nowhere fast, so expect them to be selling off assets this month. The Lovable Losers have lost 11 straight games, and the Chicago Cubs are having a fire sale. There will be no Mary Christmas in July on the North Side of Chicago this year....
MLBSporting News

MLB trade rumors: Five soon-to-be-ex-Cubs and where they might be dealt

We’ve written about the Cubs’ dilemma a couple of times already this season. In early June, it was a piece looking at the difficult decisions the front office might face, as the team they dismantled a bit was exceeding internal expectations and playing like a contender. And then, in early July, a piece saying it was time to sell, after a disastrous stretch in June left them well behind the Brewers in the NL Central.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 former Chicago Cubs who are failing miserably this season

Although the Chicago Cubs brought kept its entire core of Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras intact heading into 2021, last season saw a number of familiar faces end their time on the North Side. Of course, following the 2019 campaign, Chicago and manager Joe Maddon parted...
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

5 potential landing spots for Kris Bryant via trade

If you're in the market for a rental, one of the best things that's happened in recent weeks is that the Chicago Cubs have gone into a swoon, assuring that multiple key players could be had in trades before the July 30 trade deadline. Indeed, Ken Rosenthal and Patrick Mooney...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Padres’ Big Trade

The San Diego Padres are going for it. Sunday evening, the NL West contenders made the first huge move of the trade deadline. San Diego has acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan was the first to report the move. “The San...
MLBaudacy.com

Who says no to this Red Sox trade for Anthony Rizzo?

Forget about the storylines that would come with a Red Sox trade for Anthony Rizzo. We get it, he was a former Red Sox' draft pick who was the most painful part of prying away Adrian Gonzalez from San Diego prior to the 2011 season. Ten years later, it just...
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees face steep price tag for potential trade target

That’s what New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman needs to decide before the July 30 non-waiver trade deadline. Cashman has been linked on multiple occasions to Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo. And those reports make sense. The Yankees need an outfielder, preferably one who hits left-handed, and Gallo checks off both of those boxes.

Comments / 1

Community Policy