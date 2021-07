A free fly fishing program for disabled and elderly veterans in Cherokee County is open for registration before it returns this fall. Officials with the The Cherokee County Homeless Veteran Program and the Cohutta Chapter of Trout Unlimited said this year’s classes will be held at the Cherokee Recreation and Parks Agency gym facility at 7545 Main Street in Woodstock. Classes will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 10, 17, 24 and Oct. 1. An additional “go fishing day” will be held, but the date for this event has not yet been announced.