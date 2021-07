A survivor of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida says his father found QAnon and now believes that the shooting was a hoax. The 18-year-old graduate who was among the last class at the school during the shooting, revealed his dad is an anti-masker and “turned to the internet to find like-minded people which led him to QAnon,” according to VICE News. He says his fathers views began a “couple months into the pandemic with the whole anti-lockdown protests.”