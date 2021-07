Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Supermodels are wearing sneakers. This isn't really news, but the speed at which they alternate between new "It" sneakers definitely is. The latest one to gain the moniker may look familiar to some, considering it was wildly popular in the '80s. And even if you think you've never seen it before, you've likely spotted the Adidas Forum's signature blue stripes on the feet of supermodels like Bella Hadid and beloved style icon Devon Lee Carlson.