‘The Bachelorette’: Katie Reluctantly Sends [SPOILER] Home After Concerns From The Other Men

By Alyssa Norwin
Hollywood Life
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter multiple guys voiced their concerns about someone Katie Thurston was falling for on ‘The Bachelorette,’ she made the difficult decision to send him home. Katie Thurston started falling for Hunter Montgomery on the July 5 episode of The Bachelorette, but back at the house, the other guys were growing weary of him. Those feelings intensified during the July 12 episode, and the truth came out during an intense group date. The date required the men to roast each other with help from two drag queens, and Hunter was the butt of the majority of jokes throughout the day.

TVShowsAce

New Fan Theory Identifies ‘Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston’s Shocking End & Winner

A fan theory is floating around about how Katie Thurston gets to her final rose and who she gives it to. So far fans know for sure her season of The Bachelorette wrapped up filming a week early. However, nobody seems to know exactly what happened to get to that point. Now, there is a theory that actually makes a lot of sense and also lines up with a few things Katie has said. Keep reading to find out but remember some spoilers are ahead!!
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Julianne Hough to Be Named Next Bachelorette?!

If you're a fan of the Bachelor franchise, we probably don't need to tell you that there have been quite a few major shakeups in recent months. Chris Harrison was fired; two Bachelorettes filmed their seasons back-to-back, and it's looking more and more as though Tayshia Adams is poised to become the new face of the franchise.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Bachelorette’ John Hersey Shares Emotional Goodbye On Instagram

Katie Thurston has had to make some tough decisions and send some men home. John Hersey wrote a tribute on his Instagram and it is too sweet. Last week Katie Thurston sent home John Hersey and fans are certainly not happy about it. However, John shared an Instagram post today that shows just how happy he is, despite his early send-off.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

Did Blake Moynes Mom Emily Just Spoil ‘The Bachelorette’?

As seen throughout previous seasons things slip. Things get said on social media or pics and videos leak out. Bachelor Nation is pretty die-hard when it comes to spoilers and figuring out who wins. Since the entire season has been filmed in one location, spoilers for Reality Steve have been harder to come by. So, fans dig and they dig deep. Now, a comment has been shared on a TikTok about Blake Moynes that has many wondering if it’s a hint or a slip. Warning!!! Huge Spoilers Ahead.
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Reality Steve Just Dropped THE Most Major 'Bachelor in Paradise' Spoiler

Um, hi there, are you casually in the mood for some Bachelor in Paradise intel? Same, though nothing could have prepared me for the tea Reality Steve just spilled. But before we get into it, it goes without saying that you're about to find out what happens in Paradise, making this entire article a massive spoiler. In fact, lemme just....
TV & VideosOk Magazine

'He'll Be Back On Another Channel': Ex 'Bachelor' Host Chris Harrison Plotting Reality TV Return, Dishes Source

Booted Bachelor host Chris Harrison is plotting a return to reality TV as the face of a new dating show that will give his old one a run for the money, spills an OK! insider. Harrison, 49, who had been on hiatus since February after defending former contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, 24, in her controversial race row, exited the franchise for good after reportedly negotiating an eight-figure payout not to spill any dirty behind-the-scenes secrets.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Blake Moynes Reveals the Content of His DMs With Katie Thurston Prior to ‘The Bachelorette’: ‘It Was Shut Down’

Making the first move! Blake Moynes may have reached out to Katie Thurston during Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor, but that doesn’t mean it was love at first text. “When I actually reached out that first time, after the first episode, her responses were very cold back,” Blake, 30, revealed during an episode of the “Click Bait” podcast on Thursday, July 1. “She was nice, but she didn’t open up her dialogue in any way. It was shut down right then and there.”
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Bachelor Nation Has Epic Burns For Blake Moynes After His Awkward Bachelorette Return

The list of men after Katie Thurston’s heart on The Bachelorette Season 17 is steadily shrinking. But that didn't stop Bachelorette alum Blake Moynes from throwing his hat in the ring – again. Moynes’ sudden appearance technically makes for his third bid for a Bachelorette leading lady within a year, one of whom is co-hosting Thurston’s season. The awkward nature of his return isn't lost on Bachelor Nation fans, and they've taken to social media to provide the best burns imaginable.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Discovers Secret Envelope During Her Date in New Clip

Katie Thurston puts pressure on one of her suitors after opening a surprise envelope during the upcoming episode of The Bachelorette. As seen in E! News' exclusive promo for the episode that airs on Monday, July 5, the Bachelorette goes on a one-on-one date with Andrew Spencer. Andrew has become a fan favorite after defending Katie's ability to make her own decisions in light of the Thomas drama on the most recent episode.
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

I'd Like to Discuss Contestant Aaron Clancy on Katie Thurston's 'Bachelorette' Season

We're only a few weeks into Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, and it's clear she has zero tolerance for people who aren't there for the *breathes exhausted sigh* right reasons. Which means most of the remaining dudes seem genuinely interested in finding love on the show instead of, you know, fame or growing their following so they can do toothpaste #spon. Which brings us to Aaron Clancy!

