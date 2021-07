BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — ALDOT says a Baldwin County project that started in late 2017 is now in the home stretch to being completed. The " four-laning," of U.S. Highway 31 has faced repeated delays over the last three years. The $19 million projects paid for with BP oil spill recovery money will soon become a major artery to accommodate the rapid growth in the Spanish Fort area.