Gran Turismo 7 beta may be on the way after listing spotted on PlayStation website
There could be a Gran Turismo 7 beta coming soon after a now removed listing from the PlayStation website was spotted by GTPlanet. The now delisted portion that gave clues to the the Gran Turismo 7 beta was in the Experience PlayStation portion the website. Once people made their way to there a button called “Start Quest” needed to be pressed, going to related quests, and then the Italia Quest. Gran Turismo Beta (Test) was then listed under that header. The beta was listed for PS5.www.thesixthaxis.com
