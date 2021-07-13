Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bucks County, PA

Why MoveOn.org wants defamation suit over Jan. 6 petition by Worthington, NAC thrown out

buckscountycouriertimes.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoveOn.org is again asking that a defamation lawsuit filed in April against Newtown Athletic Club and its owner Jim Worthington be tossed for several key flaws. Worthington filed an amended complaint in June alleging Doylestown resident Greg Bullough made false claims about a bus trip sending 200 people to Washington, D.C., from the club on Jan. 6, hours before the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

www.buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Worthington, PA
Bucks County, PA
Government
City
Newtown, PA
City
Doylestown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
Doylestown, PA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nac#Moveon#Defamation Lawsuit#Moveon Org#Worthington Nac#Newtown Athletic Club#Capitol Riot#Capitol Insurrection#The Conrad Hotel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Law
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Sidney Powell And ‘Kraken’ Lawyers Argue They Shouldn’t Be Sanctioned Because Trump Claimed Voter Fraud Too

Counsel for far-right attorney Sidney Powell and other lawyers in a Michigan post-election case alleging fraud said Monday that former President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud should shield the attorneys from being sanctioned in the case, arguing the fact the president alleged widespread election fraud made their own false evidence of it more legitimate.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Forbes

Pennsylvania Audit Pushback Intensifies As GOP County Refuses To Turn Over Election Materials

Officials in Republican-leaning Tioga County, Pennsylvania, voted Tuesday not to comply with a GOP state senator’s request for their election materials—one of three counties to receive such a directive—as local and state election officials resist a new effort to launch a partisan audit of Pennsylvania’s election results similar to the controversial recount playing out in Arizona.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Anything-but-bipartisan 1/6 commission will seal Pelosi's retirement. Here's why

For the good of the country, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) can't retire soon enough. The latest reason comes in the form of the joke that is her Jan. 6 commission to investigate the riot at the Capitol on that horrific day for the country. Note: The formation of a commission has bipartisan support. The tragic and chilling events of 1/6 are as worthy of any commission our leaders have put together in the past. But such a commission needs to be free of the kind of ultra-partisan politics on which Pelosi has built her soon-to-be-over career.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Chief justice’s admonishment followed a note from Collins

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts’ admonishment of House impeachment prosecutors and President Donald Trump’s defense team followed a handwritten note by Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. Collins penned a note after House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler’s comment about a “cover-up” by Senate Republicans for...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and others drowned out by protesting brass band

Protesters drowned out US Reps Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Republican members of Congress. The lawmakers, who were addressing the media about the treatment of suspected rioters imprisoned awaiting trial for their actions on 6 January, fled the news conference surrounded by security as protesters screamed at Mr Gaetz, calling him a "pedophile", and accusing the group of committing treason with their statements in support of the rioters.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Want to evaluate Donald Trump's judgment? Listen to Donald Trump

“One of the things I have is really good judgment,” former President Trump claimed. “I think I have a really good temperament. ... I certainly have a great relationship with people. I get along with everybody.” During his campaign in 2016, Trump pledged he would appoint “the very best people” to his Cabinet and administration.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Cheney asks police about Trump's 'loving crowd' comment

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) took a shot at former President Trump ’s role in stoking violence on Jan. 6 during a select panel's first hearing, asking officers giving testimony to weigh in on his comments calling the rioters part of a “loving” crowd. “When you think about that and share...

Comments / 0

Community Policy