Why MoveOn.org wants defamation suit over Jan. 6 petition by Worthington, NAC thrown out

For the good of the country, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) can't retire soon enough. The latest reason comes in the form of the joke that is her Jan. 6 commission to investigate the riot at the Capitol on that horrific day for the country. Note: The formation of a commission has bipartisan support. The tragic and chilling events of 1/6 are as worthy of any commission our leaders have put together in the past. But such a commission needs to be free of the kind of ultra-partisan politics on which Pelosi has built her soon-to-be-over career.