What TikTok's 'CEO Of Chai' Wishes You'd Stop Saying

By Ralph Schwartz
Mashed
 14 days ago
You wouldn't go to Italy and order a "caffè latte coffee," would you? Hopefully not, because you'd be saying the same word twice: "coffee" in both Italian and English. (Although you better say "caffè" before "latte," because a latte in Italy is just a cup of milk, per A Luxury Travel Blog). That's why TikTok influencer and self-proclaimed "CEO of chai," Kevin Wilson, is always poking fun of Starbucks and its chai tea latte – something Wilson refers to as "tea tea latte" on TikTok. "Chai" is just the Hindi word for "tea" (via The Whistling Kettle), so you don't have to say it twice. Wilson's main point, however, is you don't have to go to Starbucks at all for a chai. You can make it at home – and make it much better.

