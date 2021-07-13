Downtown Denver’s Business Improvement District renewed for another 10 years
After 30 years of operation, the Downtown Denver Business Improvement District was renewed for another decade Monday following an unanimous City Council vote. The Business Improvement District is a public organization funded by about 400 downtown property owners. Its mandate is to supplement city services to help keep downtown safe and clean and support the economic vitality of the center city.www.coloradopolitics.com
