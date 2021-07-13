Jamaica blanks Suriname in Gold Cup opener

Costa Rica has been a formidable squad since the Concacaf Championship became the Concacaf Gold Cup in 1991, making it to at least the quarterfinals in 13 of the 15 tournaments and each of the last 11. It has yet to achieve ultimate success, however, as it suffered a 2-0 loss against the United States in its only appearance in the final back in 2002. Costa Rica looks to build off a solid opening match when it squares off against Suriname on Friday in the group stage of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup. The Costa Ricans began the tournament with a 3-1 triumph over Guadeloupe on Monday, while Suriname suffered a 2-0 setback against Jamaica in its opener.