WESTCHESTER COVID INFECTION RATE HITS 1% OVER WEEKEND 132 INFECTIONS OVER 4 DAYS, HIGHEST IN A MONTH. HARBINGER? OR RED HERRING? COUNTY EXECUTIVE SOMBER, TRYING TO FIND IF NEW INFECTED PERSONS HAD BEEN VACCINATED OR NEVER VACCINATED. URGES THOSE TO GET SHOTS
WPCNR CORONAVIROUS REPORT. July 12, 2021: In a news conference this afternoon County Executive George Latimer reported that new cases of 30 covid infections a day were reported based on those Westchester individuals who tested positive July 8, 9, 10 and 11. Of 10,269 tests conducted the last 4 days...whiteplainscnr.com
