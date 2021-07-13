Cancel
Texas State

Texas Democrats flee to D.C. to thwart Republican voting restriction bill

By Jasper Scherer, Cayla Harris and Taylor Goldenstein
Beaumont Enterprise
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats in the Texas House left the state for Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon to deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass their priority elections bill. Most of the 67 House Democrats flew out on two chartered planes and plan to remain in Washington for the remainder of the recently convened special session of the Legislature, said state Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas, one of the earliest to depart.

