The coolest thing about the 2021 MLB season is that it’s reminded us what it’s like when a player transcends rooting interests, and really the sport itself. It was just a few years ago that the chase for Shohei Ohtani headlined the offseason (and disappointed Washington Nationals fans and every other fan base on the East Coast). Now, however, Ohtani is arguably the best all-around player in baseball — a superstar so magnetic you can’t help but root for him (even if we were glad to see Juan Soto take him out in the Home Run Derby!).