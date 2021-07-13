Cancel
Mexico: 68 activists, 43 journalists killed since late 2018

Telegraph
 14 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government said Monday that 68 human rights and environmental activists have been killed during the current administration, and 43 journalists have been murdered. The issue came to a head in late May and early June, when in the space of a month, three activists...

www.thetelegraph.com

