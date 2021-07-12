NWS: Monday afternoon update
The National Weather Service is forecasting showers and thunderstorms continuing into this evening. Fort Wayne, Indiana (June 12, 2021) – Showers and thunderstorms will continue into this evening. While the initial intensity of thunderstorms is weak, the threat for isolated severe thunderstorms will increase towards this evening. The main threats this afternoon are gusty winds up to 30-40 MPH, frequent lightning, and locally heavy downpours.aroundfortwayne.com
Comments / 0