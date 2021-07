UFC women’s flyweight contender Jessica Eye needed 13 stitches to close a nasty cut suffered during her fight with Jennifer Maia at UFC 264. Eye and Maia were involved in an accidental clash of heads during the contest which led to Eye suffering a horrendous cut in the middle of her forehead that saw blood immediately start pouring out of it. Impressively, Eye’s cutman was able to stop the bleeding with vaseline and she was able to make it to the final bell, though she ultimately lost a unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards. Still, the fact that Eye was able to make it the distance was impressive given that she had a hole in her head for the final two rounds.