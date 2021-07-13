Nick Diaz Trains with Cesar Gracie Amidst Potential UFC 266 Fight Against Robbie Lawler

T.J. Dillashaw is one of the most polarizing fighters in the UFC together. The former Bantamweight, who will be competing against his former teammate Cory Sandhagen at UFC Fight Night this Saturday might be very successful with the fact that he is a former two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion – however he is a fighter that is currently maligned with scandal and controversy as it was revealed that Dillashaw tested positive for a performance enhancing drug. Dillashaw recently admitted to his drug use in this video.