Nick Diaz Trains with Cesar Gracie Amidst Potential UFC 266 Fight Against Robbie Lawler
Nick Diaz is set to train with Cesar Gracie, which excites fans longing for his return. Diaz is expected to face Robbie Lawler in an explosive fight at UFC 266 in September. The return of Diaz has been on the mind of fans since he last fought. Fans of the sport thought they would never see Nick inside the ring again due to his marijuana suspensions. Alas, with his return seemingly right around the corner, Nick went back to his roots for his fighting preparation.middleeasy.com
