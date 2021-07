A Pikeville man has been arrested and charged with child endangerment after Police were called to a home on Jay Street on concerns that a 7-year-old girl was being neglected. The home belonged to 48 year-old Anthony Conrad. When Police arrived, they reportedly found the floors of the home covered with garbage and animal droppings, as well as smelling a very foul odor. Police also said Conrad and the 7 year-old girl were wearing very dirty clothes and showed poor hygiene. Conrad was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Police said they found a rifle and handgun in the home, despite Conrad being previously convicted of a felony. Anthony Conrad was lodged in the Pike Co Detention Center.