Arrest Warrant Issued for Former Disney Channel Star

By Krysten Swensen
Inside the Magic
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings seem to have gone from bad to worse for former Disney Channel star Kyle Massey. The That’s So Raven star was supposed to show up for court on July 12 in order to plead to the charges against him, but the 29-year-old did not show. Because of this, the judge in Massey’s case issued an arrest warrant for Massey.

