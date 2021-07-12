Cancel
Who is Kevin on Celebrity IOU? Meet Gwyneth Paltrow's assistant on Instagram!

By Celine Byford
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin is Gwyneth Paltrow’s assistant, but he is also her “confidante” and “rock”, as well as the focus of her Celebrity IOU project. The HGTV show has seen several celebrities surprise their friends, such as when Kris Jenner gave her lifelong friend Lisa a home renovation. Property Brothers Jonathan and...

MusicDiscovery

JOSH GROBAN SURPRISES CLOSE FRIEND AND BANDMATE WITH MODERNIZED HOME RECORDING STUDIO IN JULY 26 EPISODE OF HGTV’S ‘CELEBRITY IOU’

New York [July 20, 2021] The next episode of HGTV’s hit series Celebrity IOU, premiering Monday, July 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, will find Josh Groban at the doorstep of his close friend Mark, a talented pianist and bandmate who has worked with him for nearly 20 years. Mark gets a big surprise when he hears that Josh, an Emmy® Award and GRAMMY Award® nominated global superstar, wants to show his deep appreciation to him by giving him a beautiful, inspiring space where he can create music and spend time with his family.
TV & VideosDiscovery

DARREN CRISS GIFTS BEST FRIEND AND MANAGER A ONE-OF-A-KIND RENOVATION IN JULY 19 EPISODE OF HGTV’S ‘CELEBRITY IOU’

New York [July 14, 2021] Darren Criss is a famous actor, singer and songwriter but, in a new episode of HGTV’s hit series Celebrity IOU, he’ll trade in his guitar for a sledgehammer to express his great gratitude to his decade-long best friend, manager and fellow music fan, Ricky, who he credits with helping to launch his career. During the episode on Monday, July 19, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Darren, who has an Emmy® Award, Golden Globe® Award and Screen Actors Guild Award® to his credit, will take a much different stage, working beside real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott to demolish walls, jackhammer concrete and nail down framing. The trio will ultimately transform Ricky’s old detached garage and unused outdoor area into beautiful, functional spaces for his family to enjoy. In addition to airing on HGTV, Darren’s episode of Celebrity IOU also will be available to stream on discovery+ early on Monday, July 19.
Celebritiesrealtor.com

What Gwyneth Paltrow Loves (and Hates) About the Property Brothers’ Designs

“Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott work with a lot of famous people on their show “Celebrity IOU,” but few are harder to please than Gwyneth Paltrow. This actress and founder of the lifestyle brand Goop has strong opinions about design, so the Scott brothers face quite a challenge when, in the latest episode, Paltrow asks them to make over the home of her assistant, Kevin. (Rather confusingly, the episode is titled “Gwyneth Paltrow’s Forever Home.”) She explains that Kevin has finally saved up enough to buy his forever home, a chic condo in West Hollywood, CA. But after mold remediation, this home needs some serious TLC before move-in day.
Posted by
Stephanie Gruner Buckley

I Have a Gwyneth Paltrow-esque Quarantine Confession

Don’t let those haters get you down, Gwyneth. I totally feel your pain. Eating bread is bad. A real low point during Covid quarantine for us too. For my husband and I, it began with a bread starter, given us by my so-called friend Bella. She said everyone in London was making sourdough loafs in quarantine. I thanked her and let the starter sit in the fridge — glaring at me like dental floss — for more than the five days she said it would last.
CelebritiesApartment Therapy

Before and After: Gwyneth Paltrow Transformed Her Assistant’s Blank Living Room Into an All-White Oasis

There’s nothing like planning a surprise for a loved one and being able to witness their over-the-moon reaction, reminding you of how fulfilling it is to give back to someone who’s made a difference in your life. In the latest episode of HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU,” Gwyneth Paltrow tapped the Property Brothers to transform her assistant and longtime friend Kevin’s first purchased home into the oasis that he deserved — and say thank you for all that he’s done for her.
