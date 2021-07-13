Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

High-Tech Paperweight Shows Off Working 60s-era Thin-Film Electronics

By Donald Papp
hackaday.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Ken Shirriff]’s analysis of a fascinating high-tech paperweight created by GE at the height of the space race is as informative as it is fun to look at. This device was created to show off GE’s thin-film electronics technology, and while it’s attractive enough on its own, there’s an added feature: as soon as the paperweight is picked up, it begins emitting a satellite-like rhythmic beep. It is very well-made, and was doubtlessly an impressive novelty for its time. As usual, [Ken] dives into what exactly makes it tick, and shares important history along the way.

hackaday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Paperweight#Design#Movies#Ge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Electronicshackaday.com

Analog Style VU Meter With Arduino And OLED Display

Looking for a digital recreation of the classic analog volume unit (VU) meter? If you’ve got an Arduino, a few passive components, and a SSD1306 OLED, then [mircemk] might have the answer for you. As you can see in the video below, his code turns a handful of cheap parts into an attractive and functional audio display.
Video GamesGamespot

Gears Dev Shows Off Stunning Unreal Engine 5 Tech Demo Image

The Coalition, the developer of Microsoft's Gears series, has released an image from its upcoming showcase that's focused on Unreal Engine 5 and the new Alpha Point demo. The new image from Alpha Point shows off a beautiful scene inside what looks to be some kind of ruined cavern with a mysterious floating object in the middle. The sun peeks through the ceiling to illuminate the otherwise dark scene for a nice effect.
Electronicshackaday.com

Big 3D-Printed Lamp Tries Some New Features

In lamp design, bulbs are usually given generous clearances because they get hot during use. LED bulbs however give off comparatively little heat, which opens a few new doors. [Mark Rehorst] created this huge 3D printed lamp, made with his custom 3D printer and a hefty 1 mm diameter nozzle, and the resulting device not only looks great, but shows off a few neat design features.
Arthur C. Clarkehackaday.com

New Video Series: Learning Antenna Basics With Karen Rucker

We don’t normally embrace the supernatural here at Hackaday, but when the topic turns to the radio frequency world, Arthur C. Clarke’s maxim about sufficiently advanced technology being akin to magic pretty much works for us. In the RF realm, the rules of electricity, at least the basic ones, don’t seem to apply, or if they do apply, it’s often with a, “Yeah, but…” caveat that’s sometimes hard to get one’s head around.
ElectronicsEurekAlert

Study shows that electronic air cleaning technology can generate unintended pollutants

As the Covid-19 pandemic raged, news reports show that sales of electronic air cleaners have surged due to concerns about airborne disease transmission. But a research team at the Georgia Institute of Technology has found that the benefits to indoor air quality of one type of purifying system can be offset by the generation of other pollutants that are harmful to health.
ChemistryScience Now

Wafer-scale heterostructured piezoelectric bio-organic thin films

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Piezoelectric materials enable a reversible conversion between mechanical pressure and electric charge and are useful for sensors, actuators, and high-precision motors. Yang et al. developed a method for making high-quality crystalline thin films of piezoelectric γ-glycine crystals that are grown and refined between layers of polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) (see the Perspective by Berger). The PVA layers are essential to promoting the crystallization of the preferred crystal phase with the polar axis oriented perpendicular to the film plan because of hydrogen bonding at the PVA-glycine interface. The thin films show a macroscopic piezoelectric response and high stability in aqueous environments. The films are water soluble and, when suitably packaged, could be implanted into a biodegradable energy-harvesting device.
Engineeringhackaday.com

Overdriving Vacuum Tubes And Releasing The Magic Light Within

We’ve all seen electronic components that have been coaxed into releasing their small amount of Magic Smoke, which of course is what makes the thing work in the first place. But back in the old times, parts were made of glass and metal and were much tougher — you could do almost anything to them and they wouldn’t release the Magic Smoke. It was very boring.
Designhackaday.com

Design A Custom Enclosure Using Modelling Clay And Photogrammetry

When it comes to designing enclosures which aren’t simple boxes or other basic shapes, the design process tends to get somewhat tedious and involved as the number of measurements to be transferred into the CAD program begins to skyrocket. One possible shortcut here is detailed by [Sebastian Sokolowski], who describes a process that combines modelling clay with photogrammetry.
Electronicsroboticstomorrow.com

New entry-level 3D camera: The ultra-compact Ensenso S10 is universally applicable and cost-effective

Introducing Ensenso S, camera manufacturer IDS Imaging Development Systems shows that the use of industrial-grade 3D technology does not have to be expensive. The 3D camera is particularly suitable for 3D applications that require budget-friendly, easy-to-integrate and industrial-grade camera technology. The new Ensenso S10 has an ultra-compact, IP65/67-protected housing and generates 3D data using laser point triangulation, supported by artificial intelligence. This makes the camera suitable for a wide range of applications – and delivers robust 3D information even in low ambient light.
Sciencenanowerk.com

Researchers create powerful quantum source with meta-lens array

(Nanowerk News) Researchers for the first time have demonstrated a quantum light source based on a meta-lens array. The approach offers a promising platform for both high-dimensional photon entanglement and the coherent control of multiple photons, making it suitable for advancing quantum technologies for secure communication, computing, and other applications.
Electronicscanonwatch.com

Canon Patent: Imaging Sensor Protection Mechanism

Here is an interesting Canon patent: a mechanism to protect the sensor from dust and dirt while no lens is attached. Canon patent application P2021-103248A discusses a technology able to protect the imaging sensor of a camera from dust and dirt when no lens is mounted (e.g. while changing lens). From the patent literature:
Electronicshackaday.com

Tetris Handheld Powered By Tritium Cell, Eventually

The idea of a tritium power cell is pretty straightforward: stick enough of the tiny glowing tubes to a photovoltaic panel and your DIY “nuclear battery” will generate energy for the next decade or so. Only problem is that the power produced, measured in a few microwatts, isn’t enough to do much with. But as [Ian Charnas] demonstrates in his latest video, you can eke some real-world use out of such a cell by storing up its power over a long enough period.
Video Gamesrekkerd.org

Annihilation Mech Sound Effects sample library by Bluezone

Bluezone Corporation has announced the release of its new sample library Annihilation, a collection of 184 devastating robot sound effects for movie editors, animators and video game sound designers. All content was recorded using high-quality and professional equipment. The library has been created with field recordings, hardware synthesizers, electromagnetic fields...
Electronicsroboticstomorrow.com

Improving Image Stabilization with Hexapod 6-Axis Motion Simulators for More Reliable Image Capturing

Doris Knauer, Project Manager Global Campaigns Industrial Automation | Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH. End users, manufacturers of smartphones and cameras, companies in the automobile and aerospace industries, companies in the security or automation technology sectors – they all place high demands on the quality of still and video images. As a consequence, cameras are being evaluated in comprehensive tests on the basis of specific image attributes. These attributes include resolution, contrast, color, texture, zoom, autofocus, exposure and image stabilization. For each of these attributes, thousands of images are taken and evaluated to obtain statistically significant results. In order for the image quality to be comparable, cameras and camera components must always be tested under the same conditions and using the same methods.
Engineeringhackaday.com

See This Hybrid Approach To Folded 3D Printed Mechanisms

3D printers are quite common nowadays, but we’re still far from exhausting new ideas to try with them. [Angus] of [Maker’s Muse] recently got interested in 3D printing small mechanical assemblies that can be put together by folding them up, and also depend on folding linkages for the moving parts. (Video, embedded below.) The result would be lightweight, functional assemblies that would be simple to manufacture and require very few parts; but how to make the hinges themselves is the tricky part. As a proof-of-concept, [Angus] designed a clever steering linkage that could be printed flat and folded together, and shows his work on trying to make it happen.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

LG TONE Free FP series earbuds feature a shorter earbud stem for a more secure fit

Choose a pair of earbuds that match your active lifestyle with the new 2021 LG TONE Free FP series earbuds. These buds’ ergonomic design features an earbud stem that’s 4.4 mm shorter than previous models for a better fit. Available in 3 models—FP9, FP8, and FP5—all the earbuds in this series have active noise cancelation and IPX4 water resistance. Meanwhile, the FP9 and FP8 also come with hygiene-boosting UVnano charging cases to keep germs at bay. Additionally, Meridian Audio brings you Headphone Spatial Processing for the sensation of sound coming from all directions. Moreover, each earbud has 3 microphones that provide clear speech and reduce ambient noise during calls. Even cooler, the Whispering mode gives you additional call privacy in environments like a subway or library. Finally, the LG TONE Free FP series earbuds are super compatible and easily pair with a range of devices.
ElectronicsWrcbtv.com

WHAT THE TECH? The best and worst times to buy or upgrade electronics

It’s one question we’ve all asked or at least wondered: when should I upgrade my phone or computer? Like a lot of things, there are good and not-so-good times to throw down a few hundred (or thousands) dollars on a new device. It’s best to buy a car in August/September when dealerships are making room on the lots for new models.

Comments / 0

Community Policy