Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

What the papers say – July 13

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HR8Ar_0auzGjnX00
A collection of British newspapers (PA Archive)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to press ahead with lockdown lifting in England on July 19 and reaction to the Euro 2020 final are splashed across the front pages.

The Guardian and The Independent report medical experts have warned the final unlocking risks causing 200 Covid-19 deaths each day, while the Daily Express says there is a “green light for freedom day, but go easy!”

The i reports the decision to remove all pandemic measures on July 19 means the Government has imposed de facto shielding on the clinically vulnerable, with the paper saying 3.8 million people have been told to “avoid people who haven’t had both jabs”.

Expert modelling shows the UK’s “bid for normality” could result in 4,800 daily coronavirus hospital admissions, according to The Times.

The Daily Telegraph reports Covid-19 passports are to be introduced in England for the first time, with the Financial Times describing the move as Mr Johnson shifting the responsibility for imposing restrictions on to businesses.

The Daily Mail says the PM has warned restrictions could return in September if new freedoms are abused.

Meanwhile, Metro reports England footballer Tyrone Mings has hit out at Priti Patel in her condemnation of the racist abuse faced by his teammates, after she previously called players taking the knee “gesture politics”.

Racism and violence following the Euro 2020 final have damaged England’s chances of hosting the World Cup as “the ugly face of football returns”, according to the Daily Mirror.

“We’ve got your back” declares The Sun as it reports the nation has united behind the England players – Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka – who were racially abused following the final.

And the Daily Star welcomes predicted warmer weather from Friday “after what feels like 55 years of no sunshine”.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

30K+
Followers
82K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrone Mings
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What The Papers Say#Uk#The Daily Express#The Times#The Daily Telegraph#The Financial Times#The Daily Mail#Metro#The Daily Mirror#Sun#The Daily Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Boris Johnson: ‘Difficult days’ ahead but worst of pandemic is probably over

Coronavirus cases and deaths have continued to increase as Boris Johnson claimed it was “highly probable” the worst of the pandemic is over. The Prime Minister urged people not to “throw caution to the winds” as England’s restrictions ease on Monday and acknowledged there would be more hospital admissions and deaths from Covid-19 to come during “difficult days and weeks ahead”.
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Should I go back to the office after Monday 19 July? Here’s what the latest guidance says

Monday’s Downing Street press conference confirmed the already much-trailed news as prime minister Boris Johnson announced that plans to lift the remainder of restrictions in England will go ahead on 19 July.As part of the measures, Mr Johnson will be removing the government instruction to work from home. He asked those working from home to return to the office “where you can”, while urging the public to exercise “extreme caution” and to take “personal responsibility”.The statement marks a slight U-turn from a previous announcement on 5 July, when Mr Johnson said it will “no longer be necessary for the government...
Worldbuckinghamshirelive.com

Vaccine passport row - Thousands in Bucks sign petition as Government considers measures

Thousands of people in Bucks have signed a petition opposing vaccine passports - as the Government considers plans to make them mandatory for large events. More than 300,000 people across the country have signed a petition to Parliament calling for the Government to 'outlaw discrimination against those who do not get a Covid-19 vaccination'.
SciencePosted by
newschain

Chris Whitty urges Covid-19 caution as UK ‘not out of the woods’

The UK is “not out of the woods yet” and the public should approach the end of coronavirus restrictions next Monday with caution, Professor Chris Whitty has said. England’s Chief Medical Officer warned that the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is currently doubling about every three weeks and could reach “quite scary numbers” if the trend continues.
Worldnewsbrig.com

Son of COVID conspiracy theorist says mom should be prosecuted

A former UK nurse compared medical staff doling out COVID-19 vaccinations to Nazi war criminals — and now her son is calling for her to be prosecuted. Kate Shemirani, 54, on Saturday joined a group of conspiracy theorists who addressed an anti-lockdown rally in London’s Trafalgar Square, where she spewed misinformation and told people to “get the names” of health care workers who deliver COVID-19 jabs.
Celebritiesohmymag.co.uk

Queen may choose to ignore Meghan and Harry, says royal expert

According to a royal expert, the Queen could have a 'more insulting' plan for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry instead of removing their titles for cashing in on the Royal Family in the US. Royal exit. Since stepping down as senior royals, Meghan and Harry can no longer carry out...
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

Women, 26, is left 'mortified' after neighbours send her an anonymous note warning they can 'see everything' when she showers

A women has been left mortified after an anonymous neighbour sent her a note to warn her they could 'see everything' when she showered. Sarah Yates, 26, from Stockport, was sent a letter written by a stranger on Friday informing her that the new lights she had fitted in her bathroom meant they could see her showering, Manchester Evening News reports.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
newschain

Dear Fiona: How do we support our son and daughter-in-law after our grandchild’s cot death?

“I am in such a state of shock and upset that I really don’t know what to do for the best. My son and my lovely daughter-in-law have just lost their first child through cot death. None of us can believe this as he seemed such a healthy wee baby and was just gorgeous. They got pregnant not long after Covid kicked off and were so careful, the whole time to stay safe and healthy. The little boy was born in the middle of March and lived just four months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy