Athens, OH

Athens City Council to restore in-person meetings following summer recess

By Ben Peters Athens NEWS Associate Editor
Athens News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Athens City Council returns from summer recess on August 2, it will hold its first in-person session in more than a year. In late March 2020, Ohio adopted by a temporary law that allowed local governments to conduct official business in publicly broadcast online video chats through December 2020. A follow-up measure in November 2020 extended the period for virtual meetings for an additional six months. The provision expired July 1.

