Athens City Council to restore in-person meetings following summer recess
When Athens City Council returns from summer recess on August 2, it will hold its first in-person session in more than a year. In late March 2020, Ohio adopted by a temporary law that allowed local governments to conduct official business in publicly broadcast online video chats through December 2020. A follow-up measure in November 2020 extended the period for virtual meetings for an additional six months. The provision expired July 1.www.athensnews.com
