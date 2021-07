Folks!! I am so so excited to finally share this blog with you, along with our very first farmhouse episode. As soon as we took possession of the farm we knew we wanted to document the entire process and all of the highs and lows. So today, we are giving you the deets on exactly what we’ve been up to at the farm these last few months; let’s just say it’s been an absolute dream and a complete sh*t show all rolled into one!