It was only a matter of time before Harry Styles-favorite and game-changing London designer Harris Reed added jewelry to his world. The gender-fluid creative, whose eye for opulence has caught the eye of Gucci's Alessandro Michele, creates vibrant demi-couture that begs for more-is-more adornment. (Reed used to use they/them pronouns up until recently but, as noted by The Guardian, he now prefers he/him.) Reed's mission – to create beautiful clothes that enable the wearer to be the most authentic and truest version of themselves – go perfectly with Missoma, whose mantra is "jewelry for everyone." The company's one guideline for Harris? Dream big.