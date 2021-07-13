Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

China reports 29 new coronavirus cases for July 12 vs 27 a day ago

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CaR7U_0auzGUVW00
Passengers wearing protective suits (PPE) line up to board their plane for an international flight at Hong Kong airport amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), China July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China reported on Tuesday 29 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 12, up from 27 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, two were locally transmitted, one in Jiangsu province and the other in Yunnan, the health authority said. That compares with nine local cases a day earlier.

China reported 22 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, up from 15 a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported.

As of July 12, mainland China had recorded 92,095 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
183K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yunnan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
SportsPosted by
AFP

Why is Taiwan not called Taiwan at the Olympics?

Taiwan's star weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun won gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, but when she ascended the podium to receive her medal there was no national flag and no national anthem to greet her. Taiwan cannot even call itself "Taiwan" at the Games. Instead, it must use the title "Chinese Taipei", a source of considerable frustration to many Taiwanese. Here's why:
WorldPosted by
Reuters

China has given 1.5387 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of July 24

BEIJING, July 25 (Reuters) - China has administered a total of 1.5387 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of July 24, data from the National Health Commission showed on Sunday. Reporting by Sophie Yu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Organisers report 10 more COVID-19 cases

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Olympics organisers reported on Sunday 10 new Olympics-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the disclosed total to 132. Reporting by Sam Nussey and Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Turkey's COVID-19 cases surge above 14,000, triple early July level

ISTANBUL, July 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's new coronavirus cases jumped to 14,230 on Sunday, more than triple the amount three weeks earlier and reaching levels last seen in the first half of May, according to health ministry data that also showed a daily death toll of 55 people. COVID-19 infections...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo daily Covid-19 cases total 1,763 on Sunday

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 1,763 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the third day since the Olympic Games began in the Japanese capital. Infections have been on the rise in recent weeks, reaching 1,979 on Thursday, the highest since January. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Indonesia extends COVID-19 movement curbs until Aug. 2

JAKARTA, July 25 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Sunday that COVID-19 restrictions would be extended from July 26 to August 2, though he said infections and hospital bed occupancy rates in some provinces in Java had declined. Under the current curbs, he said the government would gradually...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo daily COVID-19 cases double on week earlier to 1,429

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Tokyo reported 1,429 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, almost double the number on the same day a week earlier, as infection spreads in the Japanese capital which is currently hosting the Olympic Games. Reporting by Sam Nussey Editing by Christian Radnedge. Our Standards: The Thomson...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies tepid as local COVID-19 cases weigh; won rallies

* S. Korea won firms after cenbank takes hawkish tone * Asian shares broadly higher * Indonesian authorities say prepared for daily cases to cross 60,000 * Singapore stocks slide after COVID-19 cluster By Anushka Trivedi July 15 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies traded in a tight range on Thursday as worries over local COVID-19 outbreaks countered support from relatively resilient China data and the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sticking to a dovish tone. South Korea's won was an outlier, jumping 0.5% after the country's central bank singalled it was considering hiking rates. The Philippine peso slid 0.3%, while the Indonesian rupiah, Singapore's dollar and the Malaysian ringgit traded flat to higher. Second-quarter economic growth in the region's top trade partner China slowed, but its monthly indicators were encouraging and expectations are growing that Beijing will roll out more support measures to support the recovery. In Indonesia, authorities braced themselves for daily cases to hit the 60,000 mark as the Delta variant spread faster than their expectations, whereas in Singapore, a new COVID-19 cluster was detected and Thailand logged record deaths from the virus. "The focus this morning is squarely on the data deluge out of China but Asia's emerging market currencies remain under stress as the COVID-19 situation is worsening despite lock downs," Mizuho analysts wrote in a client note. The dollar and Treasury yields eased slightly overnight after Powell in testimony to Congress said the U.S. economy was "still a ways off" from levels the central bank wanted to see before tapering its monetary support. Most Asian shares advanced as rate hike fears ebbed, but Singapore's stock index dipped 0.6%. The cluster related to a lounge caused the city-state to report its highest number of coronavirus cases in 10 months as restrictions there were being gradually eased. The won saw its best day in nearly three-weeks after Bank of Korea stood pat on rates but said it would review monetary policy if needed from the next meeting. "A policy rate hike is likely in October 2021, the first in our view to hike in the region," analysts at TD Securities said, expecting South Korea's strong trade performance to keep growth buoyant. The Philippine peso continued its poor run as it fell for a second session and was on track to end lower for seventh week. HIGHLIGHTS ** Philippine stock index falls 1.1%, Universal Robina Corp down 2.3% is the top loser ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is down about 4.1 basis points at 1.462% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields were down 1.9 basis points at 6.487% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0444 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.13 -6.02 -0.97 3.23 China +0.06 +0.98 0.23 1.83 India +0.11 -1.93 0.22 13.64 Indonesia -0.14 -3.14 0.80 0.80 Malaysia +0.12 -4.15 0.49 -6.61 Philippines -0.26 -4.61 -1.14 -5.35 S.Korea +0.59 -4.87 0.51 14.20 Singapore +0.04 -2.37 -0.39 10.45 Taiwan +0.16 +1.86 0.85 22.16 Thailand +0.06 -8.21 0.47 8.82 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Thai banks to suspend debt repayments for some hit by virus curbs

BANGKOK, July 15 (Reuters) - Thailand’s banks agreed to suspend debt repayments for two months for debtors affected by government coronavirus containment measures, the central bank said on Thursday, as the Southeast Asian country combats its worst COVID-19 outbreak. The assistance from July will be for retail debtors and smaller...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases rise to 19,761 -ministry

ISTANBUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's new coronavirus cases jumped to 19,761 on Tuesday, the highest since early May, from 16,809 a day earlier, according to health ministry data that also showed a daily death toll of 51 people. Daily COVID-19 infections surged in recent weeks from a low of...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Risk of 'catastrophic' coronavirus surge in Middle East - WHO

CAIRO (Reuters) - A surge of coronavirus cases in several Middle Eastern countries could have dire consequences, aggravated by the spread of the Delta variant and low vaccine availability, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday. After a decline in cases and deaths in the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean region for eight weeks, the agency said there had been significant increases in cases in Libya, Iran, Iraq and Tunisia, with sharp rises expected in Lebanon and Morocco. (Graphic on global cases and deaths) https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi

Comments / 0

Community Policy