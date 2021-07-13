Bucks, NBA dedicate new youth center in Milwaukee

On Monday the Milwaukee Bucks along with other members of the community gathered to dedicate a new learn and play center in the city that will help to continue to serve youth in the area.

It's a big deal for the Running Rebels organization. This dedication means that the community center will be getting a much-needed makeover that will provide continued resources to help kids in the area.

That includes new flooring, new furniture, a new paint job, additional activities and games and more. Running Rebels has provided youth throughout Milwaukee County with mentorship and positive youth development programming since 1980.

The NBA Foundation and the Bucks also say that in alignment with their mission to drive economic opportunity for Black youth, they'll continue to work with Running Rebels on development opportunities and outcomes for the center's youth and families in the future.

The renovations are expected to take about six weeks to complete.

