Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Specialized protein appears to regulate key step in cancer metastasis

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have identified a specialized protein that appears to help prevent tumor cells from entering the bloodstream and spreading to other parts of the body. "We have discovered that this protein, TRPM7, senses the pressure of fluid flowing in the circulation and stops the cells from spreading through the vascular system," said Kaustav Bera, a Johns Hopkins University PhD candidate in chemical and biomolecular engineering and a lead author of the study, which was done with colleagues at the University of Alberta and Universitat Pompeu Fabra.

www.news-medical.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Cancer Research#Cancer Cells#Liver Cancer#Specialized#Johns Hopkins University#The University Of Alberta#Science Advances#Thermo Fisher Scientific#Crispr#Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Cancerscitechdaily.com

Immunotherapy That Supercharges the Immune System’s Natural Killer Cells Shows Promise Against Melanoma

Effective against blood cancers, natural killer cells also may be effective against solid tumors. An immunotherapy based on supercharging the immune system’s natural killer cells has been effective in treating patients with recurrent leukemia and other difficult to treat blood cancers. Now, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have shown in preclinical studies conducted in mice and human cells that this type of cell-based immunotherapy also could be effective against solid tumors, starting with melanoma, a type of skin cancer that can be deadly if not caught early.
Cancerdallassun.com

Fighting cancer by unlocking the potential of viruses

Washington [US], June 30 (ANI): Researchers recently conducted a new study focused on the development of novel anticancer strategies based on oncolytic viruses, "good" viruses that can specifically infect, replicate in and kill cancer cells. The findings by researchers from the Laboratory of Oncolytic-Virus-Immuno-Therapeutics (LOVIT) at the LIH Department of...
CancerEurekAlert

Cancer: Immunotherapies without side effects?

In recent years, immunotherapy has revolutionised the field of cancer treatment. However, inflammatory reactions in healthy tissues frequently trigger side effects that can be serious and lead to the permanent discontinuation of treatment. This toxicity is still poorly understood and is a major obstacle to the use of immunotherapy. Scientists from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, and Harvard Medical School, United States, have succeeded in establishing the differences between deleterious immune reactions and those targeting tumour cells that are sought after. It appears that while the immune mechanisms are similar, the cell populations involved are different. This work, published in the journal Science Immunology, makes it possible to envisage better targeted, more effective, and less dangerous treatments for cancer patients.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers identify key protein that allows cancer-destroying viruses to enter tumor cells

Researchers from the Laboratory of Oncolytic-Virus-Immuno-Therapeutics (LOVIT) at the LIH Department of Oncology (DONC) are working on the development of novel anticancer strategies based on oncolytic viruses, "good" viruses that can specifically infect, replicate in and kill cancer cells. In particular, the LOVIT team elucidated the mechanism through which the...
CancerNews-Medical.net

UTA chemist develops cancer medication that uses light to destroy tumor cells

A chemist at The University of Texas at Arlington is developing a cancer medication that uses light to target and destroy tumor cells in a process known as photodynamic therapy (PDT). Sherri McFarland, professor of chemistry, and her team of researchers have developed a chemical compound containing the transition metal...
CancerMedicalXpress

Paving the way for cancer treatments with fewer side effects

In recent years, immunotherapy has revolutionized the field of cancer treatment. However, inflammatory reactions in healthy tissues frequently trigger side effects that can be serious and lead to the permanent discontinuation of treatment. This toxicity is still poorly understood and is a major obstacle to the use of immunotherapy. Scientists from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, and Harvard Medical School have succeeded in establishing the differences between deleterious immune reactions and those targeting tumor cells. While the immune mechanisms are similar, the cell populations involved are different. This work, published in the journal Science Immunology, could lead to better targeted, more effective, and less dangerous treatments for cancer patients.
CancerNews-Medical.net

New immunotherapy treatment for cancer patients is more effective and less dangerous

Cell toxicity during immunotherapy is a major limitation to cancer treatment, but researchers are now able to isolate harmful cell reactions with a renewed potential to offer treatment without side effects. Improving effectiveness whilst minimizing secondary effects of immunotherapy. Despite immunotherapy rapidly advancing the field of cancer treatment, inflammatory reactions...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Researchers identify muscle proteins whose quantity is reduced in type 2 diabetes

Globally, more than 400 million people have diabetes, most of them suffering from type 2 diabetes. Before the onset of actual type 2 diabetes, people are often diagnosed with abnormalities in glucose metabolism that are milder than those associated with diabetes. The term used to indicate such cases is prediabetes. Roughly 5-10% of people with prediabetes develop type 2 diabetes within a year-long follow-up.
Cancerscitechdaily.com

Quantum Physics Helps Break DNA and Destroy Cancer Cells

Researchers have found a way to enhance radiation therapy using novel iodine nanoparticles. Cancer cell death is triggered within three days when X-rays are shone onto tumor tissue containing iodine-carrying nanoparticles. The iodine releases electrons that break the tumor’s DNA, leading to cell death. The findings, by scientists at Kyoto University’s Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences (iCeMS) and colleagues in Japan and the US, were published in the journal Scientific Reports.
CancerMedicalXpress

Researchers discover how cancer cells that spread to lymph nodes avoid immune destruction

Lymph nodes are critical to the body's immune response against tumors but paradoxically, cancer cells that spread, or metastasize, to lymph nodes can often avoid being eliminated by immune cells. Recent experiments by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Boston University School of Medicine provide insights on the details behind this immune evasion, which could help scientists develop strategies to overcome it. The findings are published in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Breakthrough treatment could improve the immune system's ability to destroy cancer cells

New research has identified potential treatment that could improve the human immune system's ability to search out and destroy cancer cells within the body. Scientists have identified a way to restrict the activity of a group of cells which regulate the immune system, which in turn can unleash other immune cells to attack tumors in cancer patients.
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Honokiol induces ferroptosis in colon cancer cells by regulating GPX4 activity.

Honokiol induces ferroptosis in colon cancer cells by regulating GPX4 activity. Cao Guo, Ping Liu, Ganlu Deng, Ying Han, Yihong Chen, Changjing Cai, Hong Shen, Gongping Deng, Shan Zeng. Article Affiliation:. Cao Guo. Abstract:. Colon cancer (CC) is a prevalent malignancy worldwide. Approaches to specifically induce tumor cell death have...
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Repurposed floxacins targeting RSK4 prevent chemoresistance and metastasis in lung and bladder cancer

Sci Transl Med. 2021 Jul 14;13(602):eaba4627. doi: 10.1126/scitranslmed.aba4627. Lung and bladder cancers are mostly incurable because of the early development of drug resistance and metastatic dissemination. Hence, improved therapies that tackle these two processes are urgently needed to improve clinical outcome. We have identified RSK4 as a promoter of drug resistance and metastasis in lung and bladder cancer cells. Silencing this kinase, through either RNA interference or CRISPR, sensitized tumor cells to chemotherapy and hindered metastasis in vitro and in vivo in a tail vein injection model. Drug screening revealed several floxacin antibiotics as potent RSK4 activation inhibitors, and trovafloxacin reproduced all effects of RSK4 silencing in vitro and in/ex vivo using lung cancer xenograft and genetically engineered mouse models and bladder tumor explants. Through x-ray structure determination and Markov transient and Deuterium exchange analyses, we identified the allosteric binding site and revealed how this compound blocks RSK4 kinase activation through binding to an allosteric site and mimicking a kinase autoinhibitory mechanism involving the RSK4’s hydrophobic motif. Last, we show that patients undergoing chemotherapy and adhering to prophylactic levofloxacin in the large placebo-controlled randomized phase 3 SIGNIFICANT trial had significantly increased (P = 0.048) long-term overall survival times. Hence, we suggest that RSK4 inhibition may represent an effective therapeutic strategy for treating lung and bladder cancer.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Protein involved in cell migration offers clues to cancer metastases

A protein involved in making cells move offers a clue to how certain types of cancer metastasize and develop into secondary tumors, according to new research from the University of Warwick. Scientists from Warwick Medical School have demonstrated for the first time that levels of this protein can increase and...
CancerScience Daily

Cell couriers deliver clue to cancer metastasis

A protein involved in making cells move offers a clue to how certain types of cancer metastasize and develop into secondary tumours, according to new research from the University of Warwick. Scientists from Warwick Medical School have demonstrated for the first time that levels of this protein can increase and...
CancerMedicalXpress

Cellular push and pull, a key to the body's response to processes such as cancer

From the vocal cords that produce our voice, to our heartbeat, our body's cells are constantly subjected to mechanical forces that steadily change their response to these stimuli, regulating vital processes, both in healthy individuals and in diseases such as cancer. Nevertheless, despite their importance, we remain largely ignorant of how cells sense and respond to these forces.
CancerMedicalXpress

New breakthrough to help immune systems in the fight against cancer

New research has identified potential treatment that could improve the human immune system's ability to search out and destroy cancer cells within the body. Scientists have identified a way to restrict the activity of a group of cells which regulate the immune system, which in turn can unleash other immune cells to attack tumors in cancer patients.
CancerIFLScience

Protein Recently Found To Link All Cancers Might Be Key For Future Therapies

Researchers at Sinai Health have discovered that a single protein allows them to divide all types of cancer into two superclasses depending if the said protein is activated or not. The presence or absence of this protein might have some important consequences in treating this wide and complex range of diseases – cancer is an umbrella term covering many diseases affecting almost any tissue or organ. It is the second leading cause of death globally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy