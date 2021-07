As Forbes Advisor staffer Natalie Campisi put it, "This has put stress on landlords and tenants who are caught in a cycle of financial strain." The CFPB Wednesday announced it will offer a tool to help landlords and tenants—about 3.6 million of whom the bureau says reported "somewhat or very likely" eviction within the next two months. Its Rental Assistance Finder tool will make it easier for renters and landlords to connect with rental assistance programs in their area, and take the first steps toward accessing available funds, the CFPB reported.