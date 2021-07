In many ways, Khabib Nurmagomedov seems to believe that Conor McGregor’s best days are already behind him. This past Saturday night at UFC 264, McGregor’s trilogy with Dustin Poirier ended after he suffered a broken leg at the end of the first round. While the conclusion may have been anticlimactic, McGregor was already down big on the scorecards with two judges giving Poirier 10-8 scores after he dominated the first five minutes in the main event.