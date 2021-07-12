Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

UPDATE: U.S. 70 Reopens After Closure Due To Flooding

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS CRUCES – The New Mexico Department of Transportation has closed US 70 due to severe flooding. US 70, San Augustine Pass is closed from Nasa Road (milepost 161) to the entrance at White Sands Missile Range (milepost 170). Crews have responded overnight to clear out tons of debris and mud with heavy equipment. The roadway is not expected to be reopened until late Monday July 12, 2021. Once reopened, only one lane of traffic should be expected with a reduced speed limit until the end of the week.

