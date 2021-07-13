Friends, family honor Hall of Heroes Founder Bobbye Trammell's 90th birthday

Friends and family turned out Sunday afternoon to wish Hall of Heroes Founder Bobbye Trammell a happy 90th birthday at Seasons of Talladega. Talladega City Council President Betty Spratlin read a proclamation on behalf the city, honoring Trammell not only for her tireless work in launching the Hall of Heroes as a tribute to all those who served their country in uniform but also a lifetime of advocacy for the city of Talladega and for the Bemiston community, where she grew up and even published a pictorial history of the area.