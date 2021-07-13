Cancel
Talladega, AL

Friends, family honor Hall of Heroes Founder Bobbye Trammell's 90th birthday

Anniston Star
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends and family turned out Sunday afternoon to wish Hall of Heroes Founder Bobbye Trammell a happy 90th birthday at Seasons of Talladega. Talladega City Council President Betty Spratlin read a proclamation on behalf the city, honoring Trammell not only for her tireless work in launching the Hall of Heroes as a tribute to all those who served their country in uniform but also a lifetime of advocacy for the city of Talladega and for the Bemiston community, where she grew up and even published a pictorial history of the area.

