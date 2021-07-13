Cancel
Orange County, FL

Disney announces special after-hours Christmas event at Magic Kingdom, other holiday festivities

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 14 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s only July, but Walt Disney World is already planning ahead for Christmas.

The resort on Monday announced several goings-on that will take place across the parks for the holiday season.

New this year at Magic Kingdom is Disney’s Very Merriest After Hours, a special ticketed event that will debut Nov. 8, ahead of the rest of the fun throughout the resort.

The four-hour event, which runs on select nights through Dec. 21, will include fireworks, characters throughout the park, holiday music and décor, treats and more, according to Disney.

Tickets go on sale in August, with an early purchase window available to select Walt Disney World Resort hotels.

Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Hollywood Tower of Terror will magically transform into the Hollywood Holiday Tower Hotel with projection effects.

Santa Claus will also make an appearance in a motorcade down Hollywood Boulevard. Minnie Mouse is also set to return to host her festive meal at Hollywood & Vine, with a special appearance by Santa Goofy.

At Animal Kingdom, seasonal décor and festive Disney character flotillas will sail down Discovery River, and the Tree of Life will become another Beacon of Magic.

At EPCOT, the International Festival of the Holidays, presented by AdventHealth, will return from Nov. 26 through Dec. 30.

Disney Springs and Disney resort hotels will be decked out in holiday decorations as well, including a snowfall at Disney Springs.

The festivities debut shortly after Disney kicks off its 50th anniversary celebrations.

©2021 Cox Media Group

