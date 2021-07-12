A Nearby White Dwarf Might be About to Collapse Into a Neutron Star

Measurements of the gravitational-wave signals from neutron star mergers allow scientists to learn about the interior of neutron stars and the properties of dense nuclear matter. The study of neutron star mergers is usually performed with computational fluid dynamics codes, mostly in Eulerian but also in Lagrangian formulation such as smoothed particle hydrodynamics (SPH). Codes include our best knowledge of nuclear matter in the form of an equation of state as well as effects of general relativity (GR). However, one important aspect of neutron stars is usually ignored: the solid nature of their crust. The solid matter in the crust is the strongest material known in nature which could lead to a multitude of possible observational effects that have not been studied in dynamical simulations yet. The crust could change the way a neutron star deforms during a merger, leaving an imprint in the gravitational wave signal. It could even shatter during the inspiral, producing a potentially observable electromagnetic signal. Here, we present a first study of the dynamical behavior of neutron stars with a solid crust and fixed GR background with FleCSPH. FleCSPH is a general-purpose SPH code, developed at Los Alamos National Laboratory. It features an efficient algorithm for gravitational interactions via the Fast Multipole Method, which, together with the implemented nuclear equation of state, makes it appropriate for astrophysical applications. The solid material dynamics is described via the elastic-perfectly plastic model with maximum-strain breaking. Despite its simplicity, the model reproduces the stress-strain curve of crustal material as extracted from microphysical simulations very well. We present first tests of our implementation via simulations of neutron star oscillations and give an outlook on our study of the dynamical behavior of the solid crust in neutron star merger events.