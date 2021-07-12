Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Using Saturn’s Rings to Figure out What’s Inside the Planet

By Paul M. Sutter
Universe Today
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s tough to see inside of Saturn, because the atmosphere is opaque to all wavelengths of radiation. We have to rely on computer simulations and physics-based guesswork to try to understand the interior of that giant world. But researchers are becoming more adept at a different technique: looking for the slightest motions in the rings of Saturn.

www.universetoday.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Planet#Water Ice#Saturnian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Stephen Hawking is proved right! Physicist's black hole theory that event horizons - from which nothing can escape - never shrink is observed in real life for first time

Fifty years after Stephen Hawking proposed a theory about black holes, stating their event horizons – the boundary beyond which nothing can escape – should never shrink, his theoretical law has been proven. A team of scientists led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) confirmed the late physicist's area...
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa telescope spots mysterious ‘free-floating planets’ not attached to any solar system

Scientists have seen evidence of a mysterious set of “free-floating” planets, making their way through deep space without being attached to any star.The research was done using Nasa’s Kepler Space Telescope, which captured intriguing signals that suggested there are Earth-sized planets hiding within space.Those signals were not, however, matched by a longer signal that might be expected if they were joined by a host star, like our Sun.Researchers suggest therefore that the stars might once have formed around their own star, before being thrown out of their solar system by the gravitational effect of other, heavier neighbours.The signals were captured...
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

How to tell if extraterrestrial visitors are friend or foe

Despite the naive storylines about interstellar travel in science fiction, biological creatures were not selected by Darwinian evolution to survive travel between stars. Such a trip would necessarily span many generations, since even at the speed of light, it would take tens of thousands of years to travel between stars in our galaxy’s disk and 10 times longer across its halo. If we ever encounter traces of aliens, therefore, it will likely be in the form of technology, not biology. Technological debris could have accumulated in interstellar space over the past billions of years, just as plastic bottles have accumulated on the surface of the ocean. The chance of detecting alien technological relics can be simply calculated from their number per unit volume near us rather than from the Drake equation, which applies strictly to communication signals from living civilizations.
AstronomySpaceRef

Curiosity Finds Patches of Rock Record Erased, Revealing Clues

This evenly layered rock photographed by the Mast Camera (Mastcam) on NASA's Curiosity Mars Rover shows a pattern typical of a lake-floor sedimentary deposit not far from where flowing water entered a lake. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS. A new paper enriches scientists' understanding of where the rock record preserved or destroyed evidence...
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

‘Snowball Earth’ Era –“Changes in Earth’s Orbit Enabled Emergence of Complex Life”

Nearly 600 million years ago the Earth froze over in the blink of a “geological eye”, when a massive ice age radically altered the planet’s climate, resulting in a “Snowball Earth,” also known as the Cryogenian Period, severely constricting the oxygen supply on the planet. Scientists at the University of Southampton have suggested that changes in Earth’s orbit may have allowed complex life to emerge and thrive during the most hostile climate episode the planet has ever experienced. “Studying Snowball Earth glaciations can tell us just how bad it can get, in which case life as we know it would probably not survive,” says geologist Linda Sohl of Columbia University’s Center for Climate Systems Research and NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies.
Astronomymiamisprings.com

We Answer the Question “If Humans Evolved From Apes, Why Do We Still Have Apes?

Dawn sees the Sun rising over the horizon in the East, arcing across the sky, and through the course of an Earth day, slowly sinking into the west. One could assume, if they were living under a rock and had never had a thought that went deeper than wondering if ZZ Top will ever trim their beards, that the sun orbits the earth. Some may also think the Earth is flat, but according to a meme going around, if it were, cats would have pushed everything off the edge!
AstronomyPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists reveal the sun’s electric field

As the Parker Solar Probe ventures closer to the sun, we are learning new things about our home star. In a new study, physicists led by the University of Iowa report the first definitive measurements of the sun’s electric field, and how the electric field interacts with the solar wind, the fast-flowing current of charged particles that can affect activities on Earth, from satellites to telecommunications.
Astronomycheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Astronauts With Their Helmets Off On The Moon?

The image actually shows Apollo 16 astronauts during a training exercise on Earth in 1972. The image in the Facebook post shows three men in space suits without helmets standing on a rocky landscape with a rover. “So, these guys on the Moon took a moment to take their helmets off for this picture…” text in the image reads, seemingly implying that the astronauts had faked their presence on the moon.
AstronomyComicBook

Another Giant Asteroid Is Heading Toward Earth

There is yet another giant asteroid the size of a skyscraper headed toward Earth, at an estimated speed of 18,000 MPH. NASA alerted the world about the oncoming celestial object - but noted that there is no real cause for concern (yet) that Armaggeddon is here. The asteroid is said to be on a "near-collision" course with the planet but is expected to miss direct impact by about 2.8 million miles. That might not sound all that scary to a layman who hears that number, but in terms of astronomy and space exploration, it's a notable cause for wariness.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA’s Fermi Spots a Weird Pulse of High-Energy Radiation Racing Toward Earth

On August 26, 2020, NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope detected a pulse of high-energy radiation that had been racing toward Earth for nearly half the present age of the universe. Lasting only about a second, it turned out to be one for the record books – the shortest gamma-ray burst (GRB) caused by the death of a massive star ever seen.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

Unknown Objects in Inner-Most Orbit of Milky Way’s Supermassive Black Hole

“It’s mind-boggling to actually witness material orbiting a massive black hole at 30% of the speed of light,” marveled Oliver Pfuhl, a scientist at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics. “Funhouse-mirrored space-time” of Sgr*A. In 2018, Astronomers found something orbiting the innermost possible orbit of the supermassive black hole...
AstronomyPosted by
CBS News

NASA detects water vapor on Jupiter's Ganymede — the largest moon in the solar system

NASA has detected water vapor for the very first time in the atmosphere of Ganymede — not only Jupiter's largest moon, but the largest moon in our entire solar system. Researchers made the discovery using both new and archival data from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, which is back in action after a computer anomaly suddenly shut down the 32-year-old system for a month. They published their findings this week in the journal Nature Astronomy.
AstronomyUniverse Today

When the Sun Dies, Earth’s Magnetosphere won’t Provide Protection any More

The Earth’s magnetic field is an underappreciated wonder of the natural world. It protects our atmosphere, provides some of the most breathtaking scenery when it creates auroras, and allows people to navigate from one side of the world to the other. Unfortunately, it won’t be able to save us from the death of the Sun though. At least that’s the finding of some new research by Dr. Dimitri Veras of the University of Warwick and Dr. Aline Vidotto of Trinity College Dublin.
AstronomyUniverse Today

Perseverance is About to Collect the First Sample on Mars That Could Eventually be Returned to Earth

On Feb. 18th, 2021, NASA’s Perseverance rover landed within the Jezero Crater on Mars. Like its predecessor, Curiosity, a fellow member of NASA’s Mars Exploration Program (MEP), the goal of Perseverance is to seek out evidence of possible life on Mars (past and present). A key part of this mission will be the first sample return ever performed on Mars, where samples obtained by Perseverance will be placed in a cache for later retrieval and return to Earth.
AstronomyInverse

Is Jupiter's moon Ganymede habitable? Scientists make a vital discovery

A 23-year-old mystery about the largest moon in our solar system has been solved. In 1998, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captured Jupiter’s moon Ganymede in ultraviolet light. The images revealed a mysterious pattern of streaks painted across the Jovian moon — auroral bands similar to those observed on Earth. But...

Comments / 2

Community Policy