Hear Thom Yorke, Radiohead's Sprawling 'Creep (Very 2021 Rmx)'

Courtney Barnett recently announced that her third studio album, “Things Take Time, Take Time,” will be out on Nov. 12. That proclamation was joined by a single called “Rae Street”. While she’s dropped a pair of live albums lately, this is her first new material since 2019 standalone track “Everybody Here Hates You.” The Aussie songwriter’s talent truly shines on “Rae Street” as she takes an exquisitely simple country-inspired guitar strut and mesmerizes with a string of memorable lyrics. “One day I made a list of all the phrases that I could remember my parents saying,” she says about the vocal construction of the song.