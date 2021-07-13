Cancel
Hear Thom Yorke, Radiohead's Sprawling 'Creep (Very 2021 Rmx)'

By Althea Legaspi
Laredo Morning Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThom Yorke has released a new remix of Radiohead classic “Creep.” The new slowed-down rendition is called “Creep (Very 2021 Rmx).”. Aptly living up to its namesake, the remix slowly unfurls over the course of nine minutes. It’s fitting for our pandemic era, where a sense of time is warped and singular moments can seem both fleeting and drawn out simultaneously. Woozy synths and reverb enhance the feeling of discombobulation and uncertainty. The song’s accompanying video features artwork from Jun Takahashi.

