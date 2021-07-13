Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

3 recently released Bellator fighters and where they should end up next

By Chad Porto
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBellator released 18 fighters from the company over the weekend. Bellator announced that Daniel Straus, Bec Rawlings, Tywan Claxton, Heather Hardy, Joh Teixeria, Khonry Gracie, Liam McGeary, Tyree Fortune, Alessio Sakara, Amanda Bell, Chuck Campbell, Demarques Jackson, Dominic Mazzotta, Oleg Rubin, Kirill Sidelnikov, Mike Jasper, Steve MacDonald, and Ryan Spillane have all been released their from their deals with the company.

fansided.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

115K+
Followers
306K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Vera
Person
Bec Rawlings
Person
Heather Hardy
Person
Tywan Claxton
Person
Chuck Campbell
Person
Julia Budd
Person
Liam Mcgeary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Mma#Invicta#Pfl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Cormier ‘Exposes’ Rigged UFC Vegas 32 Fight

Daniel Cormier was furious at UFC Vegas 32 after Kyler Phillips lost to Raulian Paiva in a controversial judge’s decision. Cormier appeared to think the judges were crooked, tweeting, “WTF is going on?”. Cormier then appeared to disrespect Paiva in a post fight interview. A fan named Keith Peterson tweeted,...
Wrestling-edge.com

Paige VanZant ‘Gown’ Photo Revealed After Hacking

The current bare-knuckle and former UFC fighter Paige VanZant recently took to her Instagram story section and claimed that her TikTok account was hacked. She went on to claim it following her loss to Rachael Ostovich on Friday at BKFC 19. However, she went on to assure that her fansite is fine. She also posted a photo in which she donned a gorgeous gown.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Tyron Woodley Accused Of Big Name UFC Affair

Hector Lombard recently had a high-voltage staredown with Tyron Woodley at BKFC 19 event. Lombard and Woodley both were witnessed ringside at Friday’s event in Tampa, FL. They have a history as they previously were teammates at American Top Team. They’ve both lauded most of their affiliation with the gym over the years, but apparently there’s still some bad blood at least from Lombard’s side. Stipe Miocic Leaving UFC For New Company?
UFCWrestling-edge.com

UFC Fighter Drops TJ Dillashaw Wife Bombshell

TJ Dillashaw has had quite the week for himself defeating his former teammate Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32. However, he has also been maligned by a drug use scandal, which the former two time UFC Bantamweight champion admitted to. Dillashaw tested positive for a performance enhancing drug back in 2019 and has since served a two year suspension. This top UFC name recently revealed the drug TJ Dillashaw used.
Wrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Sends Bold Message To TJ Dillashaw

UFC Vegas 32 featured a thrilling and competitive main event matchup as TJ Dillashaw defeated Cory Sandhagen in what was a close and grueling fight. While TJ Dillashaw has been criticized prior to the fight due to a drug scandal, which he admitted to, he did get the hard-fought win by going the distance against his former partner. This big name stated that Dillashaw should be facing jail time. Credit to SportsKeeda.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Reveals Sad Truth About TJ Dillashaw Fight

TJ Dillishaw defeated Cory Sandhagen in a split decision at UFC Vegas 32. Khabib Nurmagomedov tweeted that Dillishaw was the loser of the fight, “I think Sandhagen 3:2. Because of damage.”. Khabib then said, “Yan vs TJ 2022 in Russia.” He added, “But anyway Sanhagen is a real deal. He...
Combat Sportsmmanews.com

Former Bellator Fighter Joe Schilling Sued Over Bar Incident

Joe Schilling, a former Bellator fighter, is being sued over a bar knockout that went viral. Back in June, footage was released of Schilling knocking out a bar patron. In the clip, Schilling is seen walking past someone in the bar. Schilling then reacts, allegedly to something that was said to him and he turned around and confronted the man. The man appeared to flex and Schilling proceeded to knock the patron unconscious with punches.
UFCthemmareport.com

Bellator Parts Ways With 18 Fighters

In this clip from the July 14 episode of The MMA Report Podcast, Jason Floyd and Daniel Galvan discuss Bellator parting ways with 18 fighters. Thanks to our sponsor HelloFresh. With HelloFresh, you get fresh, pre-measured ingredients and mouthwatering seasonal recipes delivered right to your door. Go to HelloFresh.com/mmareport14 and use code mmareport14 for up to 14 free meals plus free shipping!
UFCmmanews.com

Petr Yan Sends A Message To TJ Dillashaw Following UFC Vegas 32

Petr Yan has taken a rare break from trolling his fellow bantamweights on Twitter to dole out a bit of respect—namely to former champ T.J. Dillashaw. Following his win over Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32 on Saturday, Dillashaw is now first in line to fight either Yan or Aljamain Sterling, who will face off for the bantamweight title at UFC 267 in October.
Combat SportsSherdog

Bellator 262 Weigh-in Results: Championship Tilt Set as All Fighters on Target

A few Bellator MMA fighters may have needed the full additional hour, but every competitor for this Friday’s card made weight. After three weeks away, Bellator is back with Bellator 262 inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., with a flyweight title fight and a high-stakes heavyweight scrap on tap. The event will be capped off by Juliana Velasquez’ first defense of her 125-pound throne, when she takes on kickboxing convert Denise Kielholtz (6-2) at night’s end. All 10 fights on the card are official, as every fighter made weight, even though two prelim fighters needed an extra hour to hit their marks.
Combat SportsPosted by
FanSided

Bellator 262: Johnny Eblen is the fighter to watch

Johnny Eblen is the fighter to watch at Bellator 262. Bellator 262 is almost all about further the blossoming star that is Julianna Velasquez, the newly crowned Bellator flyweight champion. She prepares to take on a game Denise Kielholtz for her first title defense. On the rest of the card, there are some interesting prospects carving out their space in Bellator. Johnny Eblen is looking to continue his undefeated streak and move up in the middleweight division.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Cody Garbrandt reacts after TJ Dillashaw defeats Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32

Cody Garbrandt clearly tuned in to watch his former friend turned bitter rival TJ Dillashaw return to the Octagon this evening at UFC Vegas 32. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA), the UFC’s former bantamweight champion, was returning to action tonight against perennial division contender Cory Sandhagen. The bout marked TJ’s first since suffering a knockout loss to Henry Cejudo in January of 2019, which was followed by a two-year suspension for his use of the banned substance EPO.
UFCmmanews.com

Bellator Fighter Dillon Danis Vows To Give Money To Fans

Dillon Danis is appreciative of his follower count on Twitter nearing 200,000. Danis is no stranger to social media. He’s been building his brand for a few years now. He has 1.3 million followers on Instagram. Now, he’s showing his appreciation by promising to give away some money to his loyal followers.
UFCMMA Fighting

Matt Mitrione among 3 fighters to part ways with Bellator after latest event

Veteran MMA heavyweight Matt Mitrione has been released from contract following his fifth straight setback in the Bellator cage. A promotion official confirmed to MMA Fighting Mitrione’s exit, which was among three roster moves following Bellator 262 this past Friday at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. Two other fighters to...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Matt Mitrione released by Bellator following third straight knockout loss

Heavyweight MMA fighter Matt Mitrione has been released by Bellator following his third straight knockout loss this past weekend. MMAFighting.com confirmed with promotional officials that Mitrione received his walking papers from Bellator after tapping out to strikes against Tyrell Fortune at last Friday’s Bellator 262 event. In addition to Mitrione, Bellator also confirmed that it has released Ronny Markes and Adil Benjilany. Markes was knocked out at Bellator 262, but Benjilany defeated Johnny Soto, marking his release as a strange one considering he just won.
Combat SportsPosted by
Fightful

Matt Mitrione, Ronny Markes & Adil Benjilany Released Following Bellator 262

Bellator has released Matt Mitrione, Ronny Markes, and Adil Benjilany from their promotion following Bellator 262. MMAFighting's Mike Heck and Steven Morrocco were the first to report the news. Mitrione the former The Ultimate Fighter: Heavyweights cast member headlines the list of names. He signed with Bellator in March 2016 and finished his time with the promotion going 4-4-1 in nine appearances with notable victories over Fedor Emelianenko and Roy Nelson. Mitrione has been on a downward turn as of late though, losing his last four fights and ultimately being let go after a first-round TKO defeat to Tyrell Fortune at last Friday's event.
stillrealtous.com

Current Champion Injured During WWE Raw

Everyone knows that wrestling is not ballet, and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. This week WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya & Tamina took on Eva Marie and Doudrop in a non-title match, and during the bout Natalya suffered an ankle injury. After suffering the injury Natalya...

Comments / 0

Community Policy