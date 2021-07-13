AMS: Kurt Busch Comes Out on Top of Busch Brother Brawl in Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart
The Busch brothers locked horns in a long-ranging battle that thrilled the crowd at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday. The elder Busch, Kurt, came up clutch to win the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart on a track he doesn’t miss a chance to laud. Kurt Busch won at AMS for the fourth time, the most among active drivers, in the last NASCAR Cup Series race before the track is repaved and reprofiled for 2022.allongeorgia.com
