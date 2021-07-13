Flour Bluff residents left frustrated with city's response to sewage clean-up

While some neighbors were hopeful their sewage problems would be solved by now, others say they had to take matters into their own hands.

Neighbors say the city will respond to their calls, but when they arrive they are not fixing the problem.

"I try to show them the problem and they just ignore the problem," says a Flour Bluff resident.

City utilities let us know they had three reports of sanitary sewer overflows in the area and that all were disinfected with chlorine. They say the overflow on Juniper Drive was stopped, but neighbor Phil Freeman says he had to clean it up himself,

"And when I called to see if they had anybody available with the clean up, they said no, they didn't do that," he said.

Freeman spread dehydrated lime over the sewage after finding the solution online. He along with others are looking for more from the city.

"Somebody needs to come out here and really give this a good look, instead of just saying, 'Well, we know its been going on for twenty years every time we have a heavy rain,' that's about what we get right now."

The city says crews will begin a sweep around RedHead Pond Monday and Tuesday to clean up any debris from unreported overflows.