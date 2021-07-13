Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Shoppers Say This Under-$20 Moisturizer Plumps Neck Wrinkles Within a Week

By Rachel Nussbaum
Real Simple
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you might be able to tell from recent news, the U.S. majorly lags behind other countries when it comes to regulations around ingredients used in personal care products and cosmetics. The "in companies we trust" attitude has shortcomings, as the new research around PFAs in makeup and hormone-disrupting ingredients exemplifies, but thankfully, some brands take it upon themselves to provide safer options that don't cost a fortune. Just look at Versed, and its anti-aging moisturizer that plumps wrinkles up within a week.

www.realsimple.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Skin#Skin Care#Moisturizers#Dry Skin#The European Union#E U
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
Related
Hair CarePosted by
Shape Magazine

Shoppers Say This $22 Hair Growth Shampoo and Conditioner Set Makes a 'Huge Difference' In Just a Week

Beauty trends come and go, but a healthy, full head of hair will always be in style. The trouble is, a number of factors can contribute to hair thinning over time, including stress, genetics, age, and hormonal fluctuations. But before you resign yourself to a volume-deficient fate, know that there are products you can incorporate into your routine to fight hair loss — such as New York Biology's top-rated Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner (Buy It, $22, amazon.com).
MakeupReal Simple

Ask a Beauty Editor: What Is the Best Way to Remove Makeup Without Aging Your Skin?

Ever wanted to pick the brain of a beauty editor? Or get beauty product recommendations from someone who has tried them all? You've come to the right place. In our weekly series, Ask a Beauty Editor, beauty editor Hana Hong answers your biggest skincare, haircare, and makeup questions, all submitted by Real Simple readers. Tune in every Tuesday and submit your own burning beauty questions here for a chance to be featured.
Skin CareIn Style

Shoppers Say This Exfoliator Is "Worth Its Weight in Gold" — and It's on Sale

Do you exfoliate regularly? If the answer is no, doing so might brighten up a dull and uneven skin tone. "Regular exfoliation is key to glowing skin," board-certified dermatologist Dr. Hadley King tells InStyle. Skincare brand Alpha-H understands the need for a good exfoliator, which is why it introduced the now fan-favorite Liquid Gold Exfoliating Treatment to beauty shelves back in 2019. Its unique and clean formula offers visible results — and it's on sale right now.
Real Simple

Two Jars of This Anti-Aging Moisturizer Are Sold Every Minute—and It's on Sale

By the time you finish reading up on one of Olay's most popular moisturizers, multiple shoppers have likely already added it to their carts. Olay has amassed a legion of fans that swear by its award-winning formulas. In fact, its Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer is so popular that two jars are sold every minute, according to the brand.
Recipesmyrecipes.com

Shoppers Say This Electric Griddle Is the 'Perfect Solution for Summer Cooking'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When the Southern heat gets unbearable, the last thing you want to do is add to the extreme temperatures while cooking a meal. Even the best air conditioning may not be enough to counteract the extra heat from using the oven or stovetop, but Amazon shoppers found the perfect solution for summertime cooking: the Cuisinart Electric Griddle. Crafted with stainless steel, the small appliance can whip up plenty of recipes without heating up your kitchen too much in the process.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Amazon Shoppers Say This "Smooth, Moisturizing, and Light" Brightening Cream Corrects Dark Spots in 2 Days

From sun exposure to acne scarring to hormone imbalances, there are a number of ways you could end up with dark spots on your skin. If you have hyperpigmentation and are looking for a way to get rid of it, Amazon shoppers have you covered. Over 4,800 of them recommend the AsaVea Dark Spot Corrector Brightening Cream that they say "works like magic" for evening out skin tone on your face and body.
Skin CarePosted by
Us Weekly

Shoppers Say This Retinol Cream Is Replacing Their Other Anti-Aging Products

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. If you’re familiar with the wonderful world of anti-aging products, you’ve likely heard of retinol before. It’s a key component in a variety of treatments and serums that can help to fade fine lines and wrinkles for a more youthful complexion. In fact, if you look through your skincare cabinet right now, at least one of your products is bound to have retinol prominently placed on the list of ingredients.
Skin CareIn Style

This Clean Beauty Moisturizer Makes Skin Supremely Soft — and Fades Crow's Feet Within Days

As a beauty writer who's been reading ingredient lists for over 10 years now, seeing some of the blow-back to the clean beauty movement is deeply frustrating. Yes, the term "clean" isn't regulated, and it absolutely should be to prevent companies from preying on shopper trust. Yet a huge body of research supports the findings that some ingredients harmfully disrupt hormones, needlessly sensitize skin, contribute to certain types of cancer, and shouldn't be in products.
Skin CareReal Simple

5 Nontoxic Beauty Brands That Won't Break The Bank

All those handmade, plastic-free, and non-toxic beauty buys can feel like an upsell. But it is possible to upgrade your self-care stock to human-friendly and plastic-free alternatives you can actually afford, thanks to these brands. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Well+Good

Nearly 200,000 Shoppers Agree That This Dewy Skin Cream Leaves Your Complexion Looking Plump and Hydrated

Words like plump, dewy, and radiant often make their way into skin-care product descriptions; however, few products universally live up to their claims. Sure, they might benefit folks with a certain skin type, but they’re not really formulated with all complexions in mind. The exception to this rule is Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer ($68)—my personal favorite moisturizer and today’s topic of conversation. Let’s dive in, shall we?
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

Shoppers Say This Crochet Swimsuit Cover-Up Is Slimming and Chic

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fashion fact: You can crank up the heat on any bathing suit look by throwing on an amazing cover-up! There are so many different styles to choose from, but we prefer the boho feel that a crochet cover-up can add. While many cover-ups are open in the front like cardigans, there are other more versatile options that resemble festive frocks.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Deep-Hydration Skincare Products

Andalou Organics has recently launched a new skincare line that is designed to improve dry skin. The 'Deep Hydration' line is formulated using sustainably sourced collagen that helps improve moisture, elasticity, and overall plumpness. The vegan collagen used in the line has been proven to deliver hydrating results 20 times stronger than any traditional collagen.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Shoppers Say This 5-Minute Mask Leaves Them Looking Poreless

Glow Recipe's range of buzzy watermelon-based skincare products has a new addition. The K-beauty brand is a hit among TikTok users, beauty editors, and celebrities alike, earning fans with its formulations impressive results. In fact, one of its debut launches came with a list of over one thousand people. The TikTok masses haven't yet swarmed to the new Watermelon Glow Hyaluronic Clay Pore-Tight Facial Mask, but based on the reviews of Sephora shoppers, this is one goodie that skincare fans shouldn't sleep on.
Skin CareElite Daily

The Best Charcoal Cleansers

Charcoal has becoming something of a hyped-up ingredient in recent years, and these days, it’s commonly found in cleansers and scrubs. Why? According to dermatologist Dr. Christine Choi Kim, who spoke to Elite Daily for this article, charcoal is used in skin care products based on the premise that charcoal binds to and removes unwanted oil, bacteria, and pollution from the surface of skin. The best charcoal cleanser for you will depend on your skin type and formula preference (i.e., a gel, a scrub, or even a solid stick), and you’ll find six great options to choose from ahead. But first, a few more insights from Dr. Kim on incorporating a charcoal face wash into your routine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy