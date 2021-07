People...we’re getting close. I, for one, am excited to look forward to the fall. I’m getting sick of the insane heat and humidity - it’s time for some crisp air again. Also, I am so looking forward to another college football season. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have a full, normal schedule, and they will welcome a full Notre Dame Stadium each home game this coming year. Man that is incredible to type. Besides football being truly back, I have some other points for why I am excited for this season (and you should be, too). So, let’s get into it.